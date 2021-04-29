Brock Davies And Scheana Shay Welcome Their First Child After Suffering A Miscarriage

NFL star Brock Davies and Scheana Shay recently welcomed their first child together and announced that they are now parents to a baby girl, after suffering a miscarriage, last year. They took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with the world. Scheana Shay shared a picture with her newborn baby on her chest while her boyfriend is hugging them both. While sharing the picture, she wrote an emotional note about her delivery. She even revealed the name of her baby as Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay welcome their first child

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "My heart is SO FULL On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz.Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!". The comment section is filled with her fans congratulating them. Check it out.

On the other hand, Brock Davies shared a similar picture and wrote a caption about his wife and the syndrome she is suffering from. It reads, "Summer Moon Honey Davies 04/26/21 April 26th was already a special day but yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love. Baby girl passed her final tests today as we watched over mamma bear here in the High-Risk unit. @scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia. Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma...... Thank you everyone who reached out and the amazing staff". Check it out.

