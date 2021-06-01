'Broken But Beautiful' 3 Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Romantic Drama

Broken But Beautiful 3 is an ALTBalaji web series created by Ekta Kapoor. The show belongs to the romance genre and tells the tale of two completely opposite individuals who deal with love, heartbreak, and never-ending romance. The third season of the show premiered recently on May 29, amidst much fanfare.

Broken But Beautiful 3 cast

Sidharth Shukla

The cast of Broken But Beautiful 3 includes television star Sidharth Shukla in the lead role as Agastya Rao. Shukla will be seen portraying a character of a short-tempered theatre director in the romantic web series. The actor rose to prominence for his character in the Colors TV serial titled Balika Vadhu and later went on to appear in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Saavdhaan India among others. Shukla has also been a part of several reality shows too like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kitchen Champion, and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. The actor was recently a part of the music video titled Shona Shona, where he starred opposite his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and will next be seen in another music video Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Sonia Rathee

The Broken But Beautiful 3 cast has Sonia Rathee playing the character of Rumi Desai in the web series opposite Sidharth Shukla. Sonia is a newcomer and this is her first project as the lead. She is an Indian-American dancer, production designer, and actor Ankur Rathee's sister. She appeared in a few series like The Tribute, 100, The Rat, and Night Encounters. Sonia also made her appearance in filter copy’s series Shaadi Aaj Kal: A Wedding Story opposite Vishal Vashistha.

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir

The cast of Broken But Beautiful 3 will also feature newcomer Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, who will play the character of Agastya Rao's colleague Sakshi. Jahnavi has worked in several Bollywood films as an editor and recently made her onscreen debut as well in January this year. She portrayed the lead character in a film titled Bolo Hau, which was directed by her father Tarun Dhanrajgir.

Ehan Bhatt

Actor Ehan Bhatt will be seen playing the character of Rumi's love interest, Ishan in the web series. Ehan recently made his Bollywood debut with A.R. Rahman's maiden Hindi production 99 songs. The actor was last seen in the music video of the hit song Chhor Denge alongside Nora Fatehi.

Image - Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.