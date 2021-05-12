'Broken But Beautiful 3' Release Date Announced, Fans Say 'finally It's Happening'

Sidharth Shukla has won the audience's hearts with his music videos and television performances. The Balika Vadhu star is now gearing up to venture into the digital space with his debut web series Broken But Beautiful. His fans are eager to see him play a new role. They have also been waiting for an update on the release date of this Alt Balaji show. In what comes as a surprise for the fans, the Broken But Beautiful 3 release date was announced on May 12.

Broken But Beautiful 3 release date announced

The official Twitter handle of Alt Balaji shared a video of Harleen Sethi who starred in the first two seasons of the show talking about the upcoming Broken But Beautiful season 3. The video starts with a flashback of the earlier season and the tender moments that Veer and Sameera shared. She goes on to say, "Love can break you but it can also heal you." She also said that after Veer and Sameera's story, it is time to move on to the next broke but beautiful couple Rumi and Agastya. The season will be able for streaming on Alt Balaji from May 29, 2021. Harleen also announced that the teaser of this show will be dropped on May 14.

As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens rushed on to comment on how excited they are to watch the show. One of them also commented by saying that they cannot even express how excited they were over the announcement while many others wished them luck. See their reactions and tweets below.

Super excited for the teaser. Thankyou so much. Everyone is excited to see Sidharth Shukla on screen. The excitement knows no bounds as we see a fantastic actor make his OTT debut. We're all in for a surprise. 🥺❤ — Sneha| Abhi Stan 💞 (@Sidheart_life) May 12, 2021

Super excited finally teaser on 14th hohooo — Sreyashi Dutta (@SreyashiDutta4) May 12, 2021

Finally ! The day has come we have for so long ❤️

14th May is the marked date to begin broken love story of #AgMi ❤️🔥



Can't tell the excitement level !



MY #Agastya & #Rumi 😘#BrokenButBeautiful3 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/fseF9ALxti — 🌺Kanika🌺 (@It_Is_My_Place) May 12, 2021

Finally ... Finally it's happening.. So teaser is going to come out on 14th May & #BrokenButBeautiful3 will be streaming on @altbalaji from 29th May. We have marked these dates on calendar..Superexcited for the show.❤️#AgastyaRao #AgMi#SidharthShukla — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) May 12, 2021

More about Broken But Beautiful's latest season

The third season of this romantic web series is going to tell the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai who face several difficulties in their relationship but will realise that they are destined for each other. The cast includes Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee wherein he is going to essay the character of a theatre director. This project will mark Sonia's acting debut in the industry and is created by Ekta Kapoor. The first two seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi which received a lot of love from the fans.

Image- @soniarathhe Instagram

