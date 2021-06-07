'Broken But Beautiful 3' Sets Record With One Of The Highest IMDb Ratings; Read

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 has been making buzz even before it premiered online. The romantic drama web series marks Sidharth Shukla's debut in the digital space. Broken But Beautiful 3 premiered on May 29, 2021, on ALT Balaji.

A look at Broken But Beautiful 3 review

Sidharth Shukla's debut web series Broken But Beautiful 3 has received largely positive reviews on the internet. The fans of the actor have given a high rating to the show. Broken But Beautiful 3's IMDb rating is 9.3 out of 10. The show has become one of the highest-rated shows on IMDb. The ratings jumped from 8.8 to 9.3 just within a week of its release.

The show was also trending on IMDb's "Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows" list before its release. It has witnessed an upward surge in its popularity since it was launched online. The hype for the show was well-balanced with a steady drop of teasers and music videos. Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram to share remix reels with the show's song Tere Naal sung by Akhil Sachdeva. Take a look at the reel video promoting Broken but Beautiful 3 shared by Ekta Kapoor below.

A look at Broken But Beautiful 3 cast

The show follows the story of Agastya, an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi. It follows the leads as they navigate their life, love and heartbreak. Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the other cast members of Broken But Beautiful 3 include Ehan Bhat, Janhavi Dhanrajgir, Taniya Kalra, Saloni Khanna, and Bishakha Tapa. Broken But Beautiful 3 is preceded by two seasons starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

The titles of each of the 10 episodes are inspired by different Hollywood movies like The Fault in Our Stars, La La Land, etc. that have dealt with the emotions of love, loss and heartbreak. The series is directed by Rajat Arora. The five-track soundtrack for the web series is already a hit among the fans with over 300,000 views for each track.

(Image: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram)

