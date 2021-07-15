'Brooklyn Nine Nine' Final Season Gets A Release Date: Netizens Say They Are Not Ready

The eighth season of NBC's sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. The eighth season will also mark its final season and will decide how the detectives of NYPD 99th precinct will move forward in their lives. The show began filming its eighth season soon after the COVID-19 lockdown was up in Los Angeles. The makers of the show recently announced the release date of its final season.

Brooklyn Nine Nine final season release date

NBC's Brooklyn Nine Nine has come to its eighth and final season. The social media handles of the show announced its release date on Monday, July 12, 2021. The show will begin the premiere of its eighth season on August 12, 2021, on NBC Network. The Instagram post of the official handle read, "Not long until you see this squad again. The final season of #Brooklyn99 arrives Thursday, August 12 on @nbc.". Each episode of the show will come weekly on every Thursday.

Fans of the show expressed their excitement for its final season. However, they were also upset about the show coming to its end. One of the Instagram users commented, "I’M NOT READY TO SAY GOODBYE TO MY SQUAD 😭", while another one wrote, "Excited but disappointed. This show is special and deserves a longer run; I’m still hopeful that maybe one day they’ll bring it back again.".

Brooklyn Nine Nine cast

The American sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine premiered first on September 17, 2013. The show cast Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Captian Ray Holt, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Joel Miller as Scully and Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock. The show also cast Chelsea Peretti, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, Marc Evan Jackson, and Kyra Sedgwick in supporting roles.

Brooklyn Nine Nine plot

Brooklyn Nine Nine revolves around the lives of a group of detectives from the 99th precinct of NYPD. The show sees how these detectives work as a family under their very strict Captain Raymond Holt. It also sees how these detectives spend most of their time solving crimes and stand for each other as a family.

