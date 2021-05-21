'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 Release Date Announced By Makers Along With Its Teaser

NBC finally released the much-awaited first teaser trailer of their highly popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth and final season. After being off-air for sixteen months, B99 will be returning to the small screen on August 12, 2021. The teaser trailer released by the network, to announce the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 release date, comprises a montage of some of the best moments from past seasons of the fan favourite series and celebrates some of its most unforgettable milestones.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season release date announced!

After months and months of anticipation, the makers of Brooklyn Nine Nine announced the release date of the NBC show's eighth and final season with a teaser trailer. Yesterday, i.e. May 20, after NBC teased the upcoming season's release, actor Melissa Fumero also took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and revealed that it will premiere on Thursday, August 12 at 8/7c. She wrote, "The 8th & Final Season of #Brooklyn99! Coming Thursday, August 12th on @nbc! NINE NINE!! (sic)".

Check out Melissa Fumero's Instagram post below:

After spanning eight seasons, two different television networks, and several awards wins, the highly popular sitcom is all set to conclude this year on NBC. The last episode of Brooklyn 99 Season 7 had aired back in April 2020, and ardent fans of the series have been awaiting the release of the show's new episodes for more than a year now. Meanwhile, the video dropped by the makers yesterday began with interviews of cast members including Amy Santiago, played by Melissa Fumero, expressing how Brooklyn Nine Nine changed his life.

On the other hand, Cpt. Holt, played by Andre Braugher, cherished the "incredible ride" that he's been a part of since joining the cast of Brooklyn 99. Furthermore, Lt. Jeffords, played by Terry Crews looked straight into the camera and gushed, "It's been so much fun". For the unversed, the upcoming season of the police procedural comedy series will be shorter than its previous seasons. Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 8 will air a total of ten episodes before it bids adieu to its audience forever.

Check out the teaser trailer for the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' below:

IMAGE: BROOKLYN NINE NINE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.