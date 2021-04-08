'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Melissa Fumero Shares A Selfie From The Sets Of Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the most popular ongoing American sitcoms at the moment. It has had successful 7 seasons so far and it was announced a while back that the show was being set to return for an eighth season. The filming of the upcoming season has begun quite recently, and actor Melissa Fumero has recently shared a picture from the sets in her latest Instagram post. She also made sure to pen a message for the show’s loyal fans and it promptly received excited reactions from netizens.

Melissa Fumero shares a selfie from Brooklyn Nine-Nine shoot

Melissa Fumero, who plays the character of Amy Santiago in the B99 cast, has shared glimpses of their shooting sessions a number of times in the past. She has posted a new selfie from the sets of their ongoing shoot, which also has actors Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords) and Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt). While Melissa and Terry posed for the selfie with a smile, Andre is seen feigning a surprised reaction. Melissa began her message in the caption by saying “back in the Nine Nine”. She then expressed her excitement for beginning the shoot.

Fumero said that she was “so excited” on the previous and the first day of the shoot, that she forgot to “commemorate” the day. She then revealed that this picture is from the second day of shoot. The post took no time in receiving excited reactions from the fans, who cheered for the cast in the comments section. They said that they could not wait for the season 8 to arrive and that it was their “favourite show”.

Image courtesy: Melissa Fumero's Instagram comments

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will be the final season of the show, as announced by NBC. While the show’s long-time fans have been demanding for the show to continue even further, makers Dan Goor and Michael Schur seem to have made up their minds to put an end to this show. Apart from Melissa, Terry and Andre, the B99 cast also has other known actors playing main roles. Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio will be seen reprising their roles of Jake Peralta, Rosa Diaz and Charles Boyle respectively.

Promo image courtesy: Melissa Fumero's Instagram

