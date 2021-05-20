Brooklyn Nine-Nine Will Have A "really Satisfying" Ending, Assures Melissa Fumero

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has gained much popularity with seven seasons and 143 episodes. It has been renewed for an eighth season which will conclude the series. Production on the final season is currently ongoing. Now, actor Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, promised that the climax would be loved by the fans.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ending will be satisfying, says Melissa Fumero

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Melissa Fumero expressed her emotions on filming the finale season and what fans can expect. She said that the shooting is going on and they just wrapped on episode five. So they are like midway through the production and a lot of kind of "misty moments" are happening on set. The actor mentioned that they all start to think about and talk about the ending, and it feels "really weird" to be doing something where they know the last day is going to be "so sad" and they are probably gonna cry a lot, they are like a month away from crying all the time.

Fumero said it is like a really strange feeling. So they have a lot of moments where they say that the conclusion is coming too soon. She admitted that the team is not there yet, they not ready. And they are just trying to have fun like they are shooting any season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Melissa Fumero added that it's bittersweet, but she is really proud of the show. She is really proud of the finale season. The actor thinks and hopes that it's going to be a "really satisfying" end for the viewers. She tries to think of it as the victory lap, celebrating the show, celebrating the people she works with. Fumero added that she is not trying to take anything for granted and stay really present on sets.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, it centers around New York City Police Department (NYPD) detectives in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct. The final season is expected to arrive by mid-2022.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.