Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Best Cold Opens To Watch Before Season 8 Premiere

One of the most popular sitcoms Brooklyn Nine-Nine is often loaded with amazing jokes and great character arcs, but the cold opens have really set a unique bar for the show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is created by Michael Schur and Dan Goor and will premiere its 8th season very soon on NBC. Let’s have a look at some of the most amazing cold opens of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine best cold opens

The Full Bullpen

At the beginning of Season 4 Episode 8, when the night shift of the 99 precinct finds themselves stuck in one room, Jake devises a plan to slide from Captain Holt’s office door to the elevator. He puts on a helmet, gets a good luck kiss from Amy, and slides towards the elevator. In the background, the music of Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now plays while Jake successfully slides through the floor. However, Captain Holt comes from the elevator but Jake is unable to stop. In a surprising twist, Jake and Holt come out of the elevator and Captain Holt shouts ‘The Full Bullpen’.

Hot Damn

In the second season, there is an episode where the whole gang guesses the reason for Amy Santiago being officially late for the first time just by a minute. Everyone then gives their own theory about what would have happened which would have made Amy late for the office. Captain Holt decides to join the fun, guessing why Amy is late and suggests that the theory of Amy being late because of a problem at the bank, turns out Captain Holt was right and he shouts ‘ Hot Damn’.

The Marshmallow

Jake has tried to imitate Captain Holt an innumerable number of times. However, in season 4, Jake decides to put an end to this and plans a competition of who does the Captain Holt impression. Everyone performed the same scenario of Captain Holt eating Marshmallow for the first time. Boyle’s expression was regarded to be lame by everyone but surprisingly Captain Holt comes to the room and truly behaves in the way that Boyle predicted.

Boyle Bullpen Bottle Bowling

In the history of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this is one of the most creative colds open ever made. The writers of the show did an amazing job in writing dialogue that all start with the letter ‘b’. In the episode, Jake sees bottles and devises a fun game of sliding Boyle through the bullpen area and putting bottles at the elevator end. He even names the game “ Boyle Bullpen Bottle Bowling”. At the end, when Boyle successfully hits all the bottles, an old lady shouts ‘Babushka’, and then the whole gang shouts ‘Babushka’.

I Want It That Way

For fans of the show, this is one of the best cold-opens in the history of television. Jake lines up five suspects in a row and his only clue is to catch the killer by identifying the voice. He tells everyone to sing verses of the song I want it that way and when they get to the chorus Jake decides to join in and gets carried away by their performance. Jake says he got ‘literal chills’ and then the witness says “Number 5 killed my brother.” Jake reacts to this and says, “Oh my God, I forgot about that part.”

