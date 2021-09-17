Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Cast Members Bid Adieu To The Show With Emotional Notes

The long-running NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come to its end. The show, which aired nine years ago, has bid goodbye to the ninety-ninth precinct and its detectives with the final season. While fans are unable to process the ending, the show's cast also had a hard time bidding adieu to their favourite sets. Here is how Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Joe Lo Truglio penned emotional notes to part their ways with the show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine last episode aired on September 16, 2021.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago in the show, shared a photo of the bar and diner that the Nine-Niners used to hang out at. The actor also tagged the cast of the show in the photo. She then penned an emotional note as she thanked her fans and the show. She wrote, "I will never forget this job and what it has meant to me personally and professionally. Thank you to the fans of this show for sticking with us, and for loving us so loudly. I truly hope you love this finale. To the crew, thank you for being the absolute best at your jobs, and also as people. I hope I continue to see you all on different sets in the years to come. To the cast, my tv family, I love you all so much.". "You made me a better actor and a better person in so many ways. I’m so proud of what we made together. Nine-Nine Forever," she added.

Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio's emotional notes for the show

Stephanie Beatriz, a.k.a. Rosa Diaz, also went through an emotional rollercoaster while saying goodbye to the show. The actor shared a photo of the rainbow and bisexual flag from Raymond Holt's office. In the caption, the actor wrote, "I haven’t quite processed the end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. I have sharp memories of shooting the series finale, and fuzzier, fading images in my mind from shooting the pilot. In between are 8 seasons in which I developed a character, laughed thousands of times, and made friends for life.". " Maybe I don't need to process the end, not really. Thanks to the magical power of the internet and tv, our show does sort of get to continue on forever. A little world frozen in time, where friends are family and everyone tries to make the world a better, more interesting place. 💕", she added.

Joe Lo Truglio portrays the much-beloved role of Charles Boyle. Despite being an ace detective and Jake Peralta's best friend, Boyle had a place in everyone's heart in the show. As the show came to an end, Joe Lo Truglio penned a note for his character. He mentioned what Boyle taught him and wrote, "Charles Boyle taught me that unbridled affection is not a weakness, it’s a superpower. You can mope, say dumb things, be a predictable fool and still be loved. Intimacy is your greatest ally.".

Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around the adventures of the ninety-ninth precinct of New York. The show stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Jow Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, and Terry Crews in the lead roles. Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons one to seven are streaming on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@nbcbrooklyn99