Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Charles Boyle Aka Joe Lo Truglio Shares Funny BTS Video From Sets

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joe Lo Truglio who plays the role of Charles Boyle shared a funny BTS video from the sets. The video featured Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller who play the role of Hitchcock and Scully respectively. While sharing the video the actor asked fans to remind him which season the BTS video was from.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joe Lo Truglio shares a BTS video

Joe Lo Truglio's Instagram recently featured a funny BTS video of Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller from the sets of the show. In the video Drik and Joel play the role of Hitchcock and Scully respectively were seen having a brawl on the floor. While sharing the video Joe wrote that this particular scene was one of the funniest scenes from the show. The actor also asked fans to remind him which season the clip was from as he was confused. Joe's caption read "MORE BTS ACTION, Hands down one of the funniest stunts on the show. At clip start, you can hear the crew laughter from the previous take. I want to say 4th or 5th season? (Help me out Fans!) @joelmckmiller and @dirkblocker are gamers, always down for the joke. For 8 years they made up great comic bits in the background, they never stopped thinking of how to make it better- just inspiring. We laughed so hard this day...every day".

Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller who were tagged in the post replied and commented on the post. Joel McKinnon Miller wrote "Love you, Joe" while Drik Blocker commented, "You're the best, Joe".

Fans react to Joe Lo Truglio's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Joe Lo Truglio's Instagram post and left their comments on the post. Fans reminded the actor that the clip was from season 5 of the show. One fan asked the actor for more BTS videos, while another said that the scene was one of the funniest scenes from the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine features Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. The show will return for its eighth and final season. The 10-episode eighth and final season is set to premiere on August 12, 2021.

