Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Charles Boyle Shares A BTS Clip From Season 2 Of The Show: Watch

Over the years, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has emerged out to be one of the most popular sitcoms in the history of television. The gang is also coming back for another season very soon. However, Joe Lo Trugilo aka Charles Boyle has shared a rare clip for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans. He took to Instagram to share a BTS video of an old episode.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Joe Lo Trugilo shares a BTS clip from season 2

Joe Lo Trugilo aka Charles Boyle took to his Instagram to share a clip of Season 2 episode 4 called Halloween II. In the clip we can see Jake, Terry and Rosa are trying to open Captain Holt’s office door with different tricks. Later on, we can see Boyle throws a bag full of marbles from the ceiling and tries to create an obstacle for Holt’s path. In the caption, he wrote, “ BTS ACTION From Aug 2014 Season 2 Heist, Boyle’s bird-eye view. Heist episodes were very fun but required many angles, so they took longer to shoot. Can’t remember if somersault made the final cut? Kinda fun staying up in the rafters though, watching my buds work their magic #B99Mems.” Have a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Joe’s post . One of the users commented, “This episode was so iconic,” while several others thanked Joe for sharing such a great BTS clip. Check out some of the comments below.

The Season 2 episode 4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolved around Jake Peralta and Captain Holt repeating their Halloween tradition of playing a heist game. This time, Jake has to find Captain Holt’s watch before midnight and enlist criminal assistance to achieve the goal. The episode aired on October 19, 2014 and was created by showrunners Micheal Schur and Dan Goor.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is returning for Season 8 on on August 12, 2021. The season will have ten episodes and will star actors like police officers at a fictional precinct of the New York City Police Department. It stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Andre Braugher. The first episode is titled Dewayne Perkins. The show will air on NBC.

Image: Joe Lo Trugilo's Instagram

