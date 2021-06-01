"Bruce Wayne Is Capitalism Personified," Says Fan As The Character Trends On Twitter

DC Comics character Bruce Wayne AKA Batman, the superhero, is a popular one amongst fans. Debates around his character often surface online with fans expressing various contrasting opinions on the said matters. Recently, as numerous fans tweeted out their thoughts on the man’s riches, Bruce Wayne began trending on the social networking platform Twitter. The heated discussions revolved around how wealthy of a man Bruce Wayne is, and even about how or if he could help society in any manner with the abundant money he possesses, in addition to his heroic contributions as Batman.

Bruce Wayne gets compared to Tony Stark of Marvel

Bruce Wayne's net worth is believed to be well over eighty billion dollars, and fans are going back and forth on how he could be a better, more giving character for Gotham City. Debating if or not Bruce Wayne's wealth is put to valuable use by the character himself, a few fans compared him to Tony Stark, the popular Marvel character. The fans stated that it was funny how Bruce Wayne is always attacked for his money, while Tony Stark is a rich war criminal.

Bruce Wayne is trending and getting attacked for the way he uses his money while the Marvel billionaire Tony Stark is a literal war criminal pic.twitter.com/dXk8Mfu2Nc — 🌿Sage🌿 (@PlantPupper) May 31, 2021

Bruce Wayne's character - a creation for kids?

According to another fan, comic superhero characters such as Batman (Bruce Wayne) and Superman were created for kids. The fan stated that their superpowers are ‘silly’ and due to this, they cannot act in non-super-heroic ways and use their fortune to fight global issues such as climate change. Another fan retweeted his old tweets from 2020, where he had taken to doing the actual calculations to prove why the character could not just give up all his wealth.

Reminder that I actually did brief math to show why Bruce Wayne can't just give up his fortune https://t.co/5vaocNBfO5 — Motato (@SugaryMiyamoto) May 31, 2021

On the contrary, someone simply announced that Bruce Wayne is the personification of capitalism. “The biggest thing Bruce Wayne could do to help society is not be a billionaire anymore,” expressed another person. What is done with the money did not matter, according to this fan.

Bruce Wayne is capitalism personified. pic.twitter.com/RarFUbXZTk — Johnny Neat (@JohnnyNeat) June 1, 2021

“The fact remains that he MAKES that money by exploiting the poor and working-class people of society,” they added. One of the fans called out people who were wrongly complaining about how Bruce Wayne utilizes his money. Their tweet stated how such people must be purposely turning a blind eye to how Bruce Wayne as Batman helps the residents of Gotham at night, and as himself during the day.

I swear people complaining about Batman and how he uses his money have to be willingly ignoring the fact that Bruce Wayne helps Gotham during the day, and helps during the night as Batman. pic.twitter.com/5kZ0S9HcIr — DC Chambers (@dceu_chambers) May 31, 2021

Promo Image: Ben Affleck Instagram

