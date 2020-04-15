Bryan Cranston Was The Voice Of Lord Ram In 1992's 'The Legend Of Prince Ram'

Bryan Cranston is most known for his stellar performances in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle. Thanks to the international popularity of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston has a massive fan following worldwide, including in India. However, many of Bryan Cranston's Indian fans do not know that the actor once portrayed the role of Lord Ram.

Bryan Cranston once played Lord Ram in the English Dub of 'The Legend of Prince Ram'

Did you know that Bryan Cranston, of Breaking Bad fame gave the voiceover for Shri Ram in the English dubbing of the anime film 'The Legend of Prince Ram' @AndColorPockeT pic.twitter.com/Z6ONToRfon — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) April 8, 2020

The above tweet recently went viral on social media. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was a 1992 Anime film based on the Indian Mythological epic, Ramayana. The original version of the film was in Japanese and it was later dubbed in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and English. Interestingly, the English version of the film featured Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston as the voice actor for Lord Ram.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is still considered to be a classic Anime film and is frequently rerun on TV. A few years ago, Bryan Cranston even discussed his role as Lord Ram with an Indian News organisation. In his interview, the Breaking Bad star stated that he enjoyed the storytelling.

Bryan Cranston added that from an actor’s standpoint, to be able to tell a story only through your voice as opposed to being on camera was very challenging. However, despite the challenge, Bryan Cranston enjoyed working for the English dub of the film. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is not the only version of Ramayan that is currently in the spotlight.

Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 Ramayan is back on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan began its rerun on DD National just a week ago and it is already one of the most popular shows on Indian television. This version of Ramayan features Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

