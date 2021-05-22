BTS' RM Reveals Being A Part Of FRIENDS Reunion 'feels Like A Dream', Shares Fav Character

FRIENDS Reunion's release is only a week away and fans cannot keep calm. Apart from the main cast of the show, several other celebrities are also going to make an appearance on this episode. In what comes as a surprise for fans is that Korean pop band BTS is also going to make a special appearance on FRIENDS Reunion. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, BTS' RM has revealed what his experience was and who is his favourite character from the show.

BTS on FRIENDS Reunion

In the interview, RM revealed that Ross, Chandler and Monica were his English teachers when he was trying to learn the language. He also revealed that it 'feels like a dream' to be a part of this iconic show's episode. When asked about his favourite character, RM revealed that it was Chandler. But he later went on to say that it was difficult for him to pick one. Suga went on to say that his favourite of the six friends was Monica.

FRIENDS Reunion release date, trailer and other details

The trailer of this highly-anticipated episode was dropped on May 20 on the official Instagram handle of HBO Max. The trailer featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer talking about their FRIENDS journey and reminding the good ol' days. At several points throughout the trailer, the cast also got emotional over the overwhelming love they received from the fans. They also spoke about their experience of shooting for 10 years as well. FRIENDS Reunion release date is announced as May 27 and it is going to available for streaming on HBO Max.

BTS' Butter releases

Butter is the second all-English some of this Korean pop band. The first one was Dynamite that went onto secure several nominations at many award shows. Butter has garnered over 121 million views within a day of its release. It also went on to smash records by charting at number one on iTunes not only in the United States but also in several other countries. The song is a treat for the fans as the BTS members have shown off their 'buttery' dance skills and velvety voice. BTS members are also going to perform this song at the upcoming Billboard Awards.

