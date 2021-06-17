BTS The Best Release Time And Other Details About This New Japanese Album

BTS has recently completed its 8th debut anniversary. The popular K-pop band even performed an online concert to celebrate this occasion. However, this is not the only gift the band has prepared for its fans, the band even announced a new Japanese compilation album called BTS The Best. Read on to know about BTS The Best release time and other details about this album.

BTS The Best release time

BTS The Best includes a total of 23 tracks that are released in Japanese music industry since 2017. The album released on June 16 at 7 PM KST. The album is available to stream on music platforms like Spotify and iTunes. The album contains acoustic remix of popular BTS songs like Dynamite, DNA , Balck Swan and Spring Day, which are all compiled from their older albums. The album even includes songs like Film Out in which Jungkook worked with a Japanese pop-rock.

The last Japanese album released by BTS was Map of the Soul which was released in July 14, 2020. Before that, they released another album in the year called Face Yourself in the year 2018.This is the first time BTS has released an album only for Japanese audience separately just after celebrating their anniversary.

BTS The Best Album tracklist

Here are the songs which have made it to the BTS The Best Album track list:

DISC1 (CD)

M1. Film out

M2. DNA -Japanese ver.-

M3. Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-

M4. Lights

M5. 血、汗、涙 -Japanese ver.-

M6. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

M7. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

M8. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

M9. Go Go -Japanese ver.-

M10. IDOL -Japanese ver.-

M11. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

M12. MIC Drop -Japanese ver.-



-Bonus Track-

M13. Dynamite



DISC2 (CD)

M1. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

M2. Stay Gold

M3. Let Go

M4. Spring Day -Japanese ver.-

M5. ON -Japanese ver.-

M6. Don't Leave Me

M7. Not Today -Japanese ver.-

M8. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

M9. Your eyes tell

M10. Crystal Snow

BTS 8th anniversary celebration

BTS recently performed an online concert called the Muster event on its 8th debut anniversary. The theme for this event was Sowozoo which was named after a Korean title of the last song they performed their fans . The first day of the even featured best Korean tracks whereas the second day feature their smash hits and English songs.

