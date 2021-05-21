BTS' V Hints Solo Mixtape Could Release Later This Year; Reveals What Caused The Delay

BTS' V has taken a bold new step by deciding to go solo for his next project. In an interaction with Rolling Stone Magazine, the singer spoke about the hurdles he's faced for his upcoming mixtape. He also spoke about the delay in the release of the upcoming mixtape.

V's mixtape - the challenges the singer faced

BTS' V has recently given an update on his delayed mixtape and fans might have to stay a little bit more patient. Fans of BTS, who call themselves "ARMY", have affectionately dubbed the upcoming project "KTH 1" in reference to Kim Taehyung's (V’s real name) first solo project. While speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer spoke about the challenges he has faced while working on this project without the usual collaboration with his band members.

The singer spoke about how working on his own music, means that he has to do every song by himself. He mentioned how he has to take part in every process which is writing the lyrics, melodies, and even production. He then mentioned how the "pressure" that is usually distributed to all BTS members is all on him alone for this one, and that "it's tough".

However, V also spoke about how the solo is a great opportunity for him to create his individual identity and show fans who he is as a singer. He spoke about how he can show fans the "music that really has the colour of Kim Taehyung" which is his real name. He also spoke about how the opportunity makes creating the mixtape "fun and fulfilling".

V's mixtape release date?

In the interview with Rolling Stone, BTS' V also spoke about how he initially planned to release his 13-track mixtape last year i.e 2020. However, the project was then pushed to early 2021 due to the process being tough and slow. The artist then revealed that the album would come this year, but not as early as fans were expecting.

The singer then explained how the project has turned out to be much tougher than he expected it to be. He then revealed that he's now looking at "the end of this year" to release his album. Hopefully, V will have completed his work by the end of 2021 to release his album.

Until then, BTS has just released their highly anticipated single, Butter, which is an all-English track. BTS' Butter is the band's second all-English track after Dynamite, and it seems to be taking the internet by a storm just like the latter. Take a look at BTS' Butter below.

Image - BTS Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.