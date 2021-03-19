Caitlyn Jenner is all set to make an appearance in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In an interview, Jenner confirmed this news and said that she really enjoys doing the show and would continue being a part of the show till the end. The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air at 8 p.m tonight.

Caitlyn Jenner confirms her appearance in final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Caitlyn said that the show brought her family very close. She added that some of the best conversations she had with her kids were done in the show. More to the point, she said that a lot of times parents feel uncomfortable talking about something to their kids but while being on the show she had to talk to them no matter what which really brought the whole family closer. Caitlyn Jenner rarely appeared on the show after being divorced from Kris Jenner.

The Jenner and the Kardashian family have announced that the show which ran for twenty seasons will now come to an end this year. The final season of the KUWTK will continue to show the vulnerable struggles of both families. The finale will also cover the future story of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

When asked about the split of Kim and Kayne West, Caitlyn replied that she has learned to allow the family to speak for themselves. She added that she loves and has a good relationship with both of them but she doesn't know much about what's actually going on between them. In the end, Caitlyn said that she had a great experience on the show and said that she is very proud of her kids. She added that in her view, her kids couldn't be more successful, they all have worked hard for it and most importantly they are very good human beings.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season started airing on March 18, 2021. E! Entertainment announced that a special premiere for fans with a drive-in experience of the final season of the show will be available on March 13, 2021. The show will be available to stream anytime on Hulu.

Image Credits: Caitlyn Jenner's Instagram