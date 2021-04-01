Camila Mendes Reveals Whether Veronica Holds A Grudge Against Archie & Betty In Riverdale

The new season of Riverdale showcased a lot of changes in the story and the lives of Betty, Archie, Jughead and Veronica after the show took a significant time jump of 7 years in Riverdale Season 5. While the season started with a lonely Betty and Archie coming back into town and finding solace in each other as a way to escape their problems, the story's recent development shows Veronica asking for a divorce from her husband Chad and getting back together with Archie. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Camila Mendes, who plays the fierce boss lady Veronica Lodge in the show, opened up about whether Veronica holds a grudge against Betty and Archie for being together.

Does Veronica Lodge hold a grudge against her best friend and boyfriend?

For the unversed, Veronica and Archie had broken up at the end of season 4 of the show after she found out that Archie and kissed Betty while they were together and had developed some feelings for her. In the interview, when asked if Veronica will hold anything against Archie and Betty have given their history, Camila revealed that she thinks Veronica has put the past in the past. She said that Veronica is a forward-thinking person and seldom lingers in the past. She further added that her character is quick to move on and is aware that it was seven years ago, they are adults now, and it is better to get over it.

Riverdale Season 5

The show revolves around the life of four friends which features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge. Season 5 of Riverdale has taken a massive time jump which showed that Riverdale is no more a town that they knew, and Archie along with his friends are trying their best to restore Riverdale to the way it was and challenge the antagonist Hiram Lodge who is making a new town SoDale and wants to ruin Riverdale for his own selfish reasons.

As per Riverdale’s latest episode, Archie and Veronica are able to motivate and revamp the Riverdale High football team with the help of a colleague. Jughead is still on the search of The Mothman for his next novel and Betty receives a piece of grim news that the blood samples that were found on the destroyed phonebooth at the Lonely Highway are a match with her sister Poly's blood group who has been missing for over two weeks. Riverdale season 5 airs every Wednesday on CW and every Thursday on Netflix. Its midseason finale, 'The Pincushion Man' released today and is available for streaming on Netflix.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Camila Mendes Instagram)