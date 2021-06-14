Can't Wait For Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom'? Here're Other Jason Momoa Movies To Watch

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast has Jason Momoa reprising the role of Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. The sequel of the film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is also being directed by James Wan. The production work on the project will start soon, and the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release is slated for December 16, 2022. And while that's a long wait, here are other movies to Jason Momoa that you can watch meanwhile.

Watch these Jason Momoa films while waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Conan the Barbarian

Jason Momoa got his first feature film big role in Conan the Barbarian in 2011. He played the titular character alongside Rachel Nichols, Stephen Lang, Rose McGowan, Ron Perlman, and others. Based on the character created by Robert E. Howard, the plot shows a vengeful warrior who seeks revenge from an evil warlord.

Bullet to the Head

A hitman and a cop are forced to work together on a mission to knock down a corrupt businessman after they are attacked by the businessman's assassin. The movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang, Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jason Momoa, Sarah Shahi, Sung Kung, and Christian Slater. Based on the French graphic novel Du plomb dans la tête, Bullet to the Head had an average run at the box office.

Pipeline

Directed by Jordan Alan, Pipeline is a horror drama movie released in 2007. It centers around a group of people who bottled up the gruesome memories of what happened after a childhood swim to a pipeline. Jason Momoa, Amanda Righetti, Kalani Robb, Makua Rothman, and others appear in the film.

Road to Paloma

Jason Momoa starred, directed, and penned down this script, along with Jonathan Hirschbein and Robert Homer Mollohan. The drama thriller movie also features Sarah Shahi, Lisa Bonet, Michael Raymond-James, and Wes Studi. It revolves around a Native American named Wolf as he is on a run after avenging his mother's killer and discovers the cost of his justice in the desolate American West.

Braven

Braven cast is led by Jason Momoa as Joe Braven along with Brendan Fletcher, Stephen Lang, Jill Wagner, and Garret Dillahunt. The plot focuses on a logger who defends his family from a group of life-threatening drug peddlers. Released in 2018, the action film is helmed by Lin Oeding.

Justice League

Directed by Zack Snyder Justice League is a movie in the DCEU. The film shows the group of suprerheroes uniting for the first time to save the planet from an extraterrestrial being. Jason Momoa is seen as Aquaman, alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and others.

IMAGE: Jason Momoa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.