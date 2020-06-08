'Cape Fear' Ending Explained: How Did Max Cady Take Revenge From Sam Bowden?

Cape Fear is an American psychological thriller film that was released in 1981. It stars Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker, Juliette Lewis, Robert Mitchum, and Gregory Peck. The movie was a remake of a 1962 movie with the same name. It was directed by Martin Scorcese. Cape Fear ending is a blend of scary details with gory scenes.

Cape Fear ending explained

Cape Fear movie shows how a man can turn in his wildest possible version and wreak havoc all around him. The movie traces the story of the Bowden family, which includes Sam, Leigh and their teenage daughter Danielle. Sam is a lawyer and one of his former clients named Max Cady was sent to jail for the rape and battery of a young woman. Sam had evidence that would have lightened Cady’s sentence but he buries it so that Cady gets what he deserves for his appalling crime.

Cady studied law while he was in prison and also appealed for himself but failed. He is released from prison after 14 years and plans to take revenge on Sam. He tracks him down and terrorizes him, lurking near his house. The family dog is killed mysteriously and Sam tried to frame Cady but there is no evidence. Cady meets Sam’s colleague Lori, whom he violently attacks and rapes but she is ashamed and thus does not press charges.

Sam then hires Kersek to follow Cady, who is a private investigator. Cady becomes the drama teacher at Danielle Bowden’s school and kisses her. Sam warns Cady to leave his family alone or he will suffer, while Cady smartly tapes this threat. Sam hires three men to kill Cady, who turns the table and viciously beats them. He then shows the marks to the police along with the video and files the restraining order against Sam.

Kersek believes that Cady will attack at home if he thinks Sam is out of town. Sam fakes his departure and Cady breaks in. Cady kills their housekeeper Graciela and impersonates her to catch and kill Kersek. Sam Leigh and Danielle flee looking at Kersek and Graceila’s bodies. They go to their houseboat at Cape Fear River.

Cady follows them, attacks Sam and prepares to rape Leigh and Danielle while making Sam watch. Danielle sprays liquid fluid on Cady as he lights his cigar, making him jump off the boat. Cady clings to a rope and comes back.

A badly burned and deranged Cady then confronts Sam by holding a mock trial. He berates Sam saying that by keeping evidence, he failed to do his duty as a lawyer. There is a storm all around them which knocks out Cady and Sam and the women jump and swim to the shore.

Using Cady’s handcuffs, he ties him to the boat. The boast crashes on a rock but the two survive. Coming onshore, Sam tries to hit Cady with a rock but the latter is washed towards the sea. It is not shown whether Cady drowns, but it all ends there. Cady gives him a dangerous last look and goes down in the water.

