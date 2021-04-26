'Captain America 4' In Works At Marvel With 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Creator

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season one recently concluded with its sixth and final episode. It has Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson finally taking over the mantle as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, as the series wrapped up, the makers revealed a fourth Captain America is in development.

Captain America 4 is in works with the Falcona and the Winter Soldier showrunner

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel Studios has given greenlight to Captain America 4. The head writer and creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman is developing the fourth instalment of the Captain American film franchise for Marvel Studios. He will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer from the Disney+ series who penned the fifth episode titled Truth.

Currently, there is no detail about the casting, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale has offered plenty of outcomes. Up until this point, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers portrayed Captain America in the MCU, and handled the shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The series focused on who is entitled to carry on the legacy.

Captain America 4 is expected to continue the story of Sam Wilson as the new wielder of the shield. However, Malcolm Spellman has recently begun work on the project, so a script is yet to be finalised. Deadline reported that this feature will be different from the rumored Chris Evans' return project in the MCU. But there is no official confirmation about it yet.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, Elijah Richardson as Eli Bradley, Julia Louis-Drefyus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine with others. The six-episode event received praises from the viewers. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 has Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, and revealed Emily VanCamp as the Power Broker. Sam Wilson also gave his old falcon suit to Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, hinting that he could become the new falcon much like the comics. All these characters could play a major role in the upcoming film.

