Captain America's Official Twitter Handle Taken Over By Sam Wilson From Steve Rogers

Sam Wilson has officially taken over Captain America's Twitter account after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Finale changed its name to Captain America and The Winter Soldier in the post-credits after the series aired its finale episode. Here is everything you need to know about Sam Wilson taking over from Steve Rogers as the new Captain America.

Sam Wilson as Captain America

According to a report by Screenrant, Marvel fans have officially welcomed Sam Wilson as Captain America and he has taken over the official Twitter handle of the superhero as well. Marvel's second original Disney+ series featured the importance of what it would be like for a black man to take over the superhero legacy and carry it forward. Initially, Sam chose to give up the shield to the US government in the hopes of them honouring the legacy of Steve Rogers but later on, he was finally in possession of the shield and donned Captain America's uniform and also incorporated the Falcon wings he's known for.

Netizens and Marvel fans across the globe were left emotional as they saw Sam Wilson take over from Steve Rogers, as the new face of Captain America. Actor Chris Evan's photo has been replaced with Anthony Mackie's image as the new cover photo on Captain America's official Twitter handle and the bio has also changed. While the previous bio, during Steve Rogers' time read, "Just a kid from Brooklyn", referring to his origin story in Captain America: The First Avenger, Sam Wilson's bio read, "On your left", which were the first words Steve spoke to Sam in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Actor Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson had been a part of the Marvel Universe since 2014 but him taking over as Captain America will take his character to new heights. Although the audiences did see him in the Captain America suit for a brief moment in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale, it is being reported that there is a lot more in store for Marvel fans as Captain America 4 is in the works, set to be written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman.

Image Credits: Official_CaptainAmerica Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.