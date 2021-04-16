Carey Mulligan Joins Adam Sandler For Netflix's Sci-fi Film 'Spaceman'

Carey Mulligan is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She has recently been making headlines for her Oscar-nominated performance in Promising Young Woman. With all the hype around her, the actor has now been signed for a new science fiction film on Netflix.

Carey Mulligan joins Netflix movie ‘Spaceman’ cast with Adam Sandler

Deadline has reported that Carey Mulligan has boarded Spaceman on Netflix. It casts Adam Sandler in the lead role as he is set to play an astronaut. Mulligan will portray the wife of Sandler’s astronaut protagonist. The movie is an adaptation of The Spaceman of Bohemia novel by Jaroslav Kalfar. More actors will be joining the Spaceman cast.

The story revolves around an astronaut (Adam Sandler) who finds that his earthly life is falling to pieces. He is then sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious and ancient dust. It then shows that the astronaut turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together — a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Johan Renck will be directing the Netflix film. His previous works include Emmy Award-winner HBO's show Chernobyl, along with Last Panthers, and Downloading Nancy. The screenplay of the film will be penned by Colby Day. The production of the project is expected to begin next year.

Spaceman marks Carey Mulligan’s fifth collaboration with Netflix. She first partnered with the streaming giant in 2017 on the historical drama movie Mudbound that earned four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards. She then appeared in the British drama series Collateral. The actor was recently seen on the platform with Ralph Fiennes on The Dig. Mulligan has also Maestro with Netflix, a biographical film based on the life of Leonardo Bernstein, co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who also features in it.

Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets for Free Association are bankrolling the project. The executive producers are Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva for Tango Entertainment. The release date of Spaceman on Netflix has not been revealed yet.

