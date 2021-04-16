Castlevania Season 4 Release Date And What To Expect From The Show Going Forward? Read On

Netflix has released a piece of poster art that is directly linked to the upcoming season of the streamer's critically-acclaimed series, Castlevania. Through the same, the message that is being communicated is the fact that the production process of Netflix's Castlevania Season 4 is underway. As one will soon see, the Castlevania Season 4 teaser poster hints at the fact that several characters have gone through a sizable set of experiences in the time period between the ending of Castlevania Season 3 and the premiere episode of the show's upcoming fourth season, as is evidenced by their dressing and relative position in the poster. Read on to know what can one expect from the Castlevania Netflix characters in the upcoming season of the hit show.

Castlevania Season 4 teaser poster:

What can one expect from Castlevania Season 4?

Given that Castlevania Season 3 has shown its readers that the series can go in directions that would be least expected by its viewers, with the world of the same explaining beyond leaps and bounds in the third season itself, one can safely say that no one knows where will the Castlevania Netflix characters take the story of the show forward. However, the teaser post of Netflix's Castlevania Season 4 does drop some hints. One of those clues hints at a significant shift in the timeline.

As one will see, Alucard (played by James Callis in the series) is beginning to don his Symphony of the Night costume, hinting at the fact that the series may explore the formative years of one of the Belmont family's most beloved and subtly tragic member, Richter Belmont. An alternate theory would suggest that Castlevania Season 4 may see the makers of the series explore Dracula X's side of the story, the two timelines that have repeatedly been teased in the series as well as its source material, the videogame series of the same name and features most of the characters from the series. As far as Castlevania Season 4 release date is concerned, the streamer and the makers of the show have kept those details neatly under wraps. More details regarding Castlevania Season 4 release date will be shared with the readers as and when the same is made available.