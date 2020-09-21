Catherine O'Hara Delivers Her Emmy Winning Speech In True Moira Rose Style

Catherine O'Hara played the iconic Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and elite vocabulary. For her dynamic character, O'Hara won the lead actress in a comedy series in Emmy 2020. The actor made sure to stay in her character, not just with her beautiful red carpet gown, but also by using Rose's vocabulary.

Catherine O'Hara's Emmy speech brings out her inner Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek

While receiving her Emmy award as the lead actress in a comedy series, Catherine O'Hara also made a special mention of her stylists. She made sure to extend her gratitude to the team who were responsible for the stunning wigs that she wore on Schitt's Creek as Moira Rose. Not only that, but she also channelled her inner Rose to give a thank-you speech in the true Moira Rose style.

Catherine O'Hara expressed her gratitude for Schitt's Creek's hair and makeup team. She said, "I must pay an especially grandiloquent tribute to Debra Hanson, our wardrobe whisperer, my guardian makeup angel, Lucky Bromhead, and to our dare-doing hair wrangler, Ana Sorys.". Check out the video here:

Also Read: Daniel Levy Might Turn 'Schitt’s Creek' Series Into A Movie Soon?

Meanwhile, this is Catherine O'Hara's first Emmy win as an actor in all these years. However, it is her second Emmy as she had previously won for holding the writing credits Second City Television. Her other Schitt's Creek co-stars also bagged a win, namely Eugene Levy for best lead actor, Annie Murphy for the best-supporting actress and Daniel Levy for best-supporting actor.

With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ~ever~ sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ pic.twitter.com/fEUnaLoDBr — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

Interestingly, this is also Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy's second win together. He also held the writing credits for Second City Television and won the Emmy for it. In Schitt's Creek, the actors play the wealthy husband and wife who are known for their elite yet comic characters. Meanwhile, last year too, O'Hara was nominated for her character of Moira Rose but did not win.

Also Read: Schitt's Creek Cast's Net Worth Proves Life Is A Bed Of Roses For The Rose Family

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2020: As 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 7 Awards, Take A Look At Details

Also Read: Can You See Ayushmann As The Flamboyant David Rose In 'Schitt's Creek's' Bollywood Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.