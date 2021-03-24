'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2' Trailer Out Now; Zakir Khan's Show Releases On March 26

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is back with another season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, where he will play the protagonist Ronny Bhaiya once again. The upcoming season will be based on Ronny’s journey into politics, as seen in the trailer that just launched on March 24, 2021. Read along to take a look at the video and know more about the show.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 trailer releases

The trailer of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 shows the protagonist Ronny Bhaiya taking a step towards politics. This will lead to a rivalry, while there is also a possible love triangle that can take place. The show will revolve around how Ronny Bhaiya uses his wit and sense of humour, to get through the tangled situation with the support of his family and friends. The trailer also gives a glimpse of how the next season will not just be a comedy show but also see Ronny pave his way through serious political games, opposite a suave and urbane politician.

The description of the show reads, “Ronny's lie of working for his 'Chacha', the MLA has come true. He now sets his sights on fighting the Parshad (Councillor) Election. However, when Chachaji makes it clear that the ticket will stay with the present Parshad, Ronny spins a new lie. But a formidable new rival threatens his dreams."

The show is produced by OML with director Shashant Shah at the helm. It is created by Khan himself and also stars Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. The show premieres on Friday, March 26, 2021, on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the show introduced Ronny’s character as a tough guy aka “Sakht Launda”, who lies about being the nephew of a local MLA. The character dreamt of himself as a youth leader, but in real life, he is just a jobless 26-year-old. However, the truth was revealed in the end and Ronny was confronted by the MLA himself and in the season that follows, Ronny will be seen working with the same MLA, and try his hands at politics.

