'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' Actor Zakir Hussain Talks About His Role As Ronny's Father

Bollywood actor Zakir Hussain is popularly known for his roles in films like Sarkaar, Johnny Gaddar, Andhadhun and Angrezi Medium. The actor is currently seen in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actor recently talked about his role as a supportive father in the show starring comedian Zakir Khan. Take a look at what Zakir Hussain has to say about his character in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2.

Zakir Hussain on his role in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 premiered on March 26 and features Zakir Khan in the lead role of Ronny. Zakir Hussain is seen playing his father on the show. While talking about his role in a recent media interaction, Hussain said, "My role continues the same as Ronny's father but yes in this season there will be a lot of twists and turns in the father and son's relationship." He also shared that he is playing a quintessential middle-class father. The audience will get to see the supportive and emotional side of a father towards his son.

While talking about what the audience should expect from the upcoming series, he said, "In this season, one will get to see how Ronny is taking things more seriously which he was not in the first season." He also stated that in the second season the audience will witness Ronny being more responsible but in his own character and style. He added that it depicts how things unfold and changes occur in Ronny's hunky-dory life.

This is the second time Hussain is working with Khan. While talking about his experience of working with Khan, Hussain said, "It was indeed a great experience working with Zakir Khan. It was a lot of fun on the sets." He mentioned that the plot is about how parents would react in middle-class families when children aspire to do something different than usual. They are afraid at first and the show showcases how they start being supportive to Ronny. The show is directed by Zakir Khan himself and produced by OML Production. It also features Alka Amin in a pivotal role.