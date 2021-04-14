'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist' Trailer Gives Fans "chills"; Watch

It was announced a while back that a documentary based on the life of late American actor Chadwick Boseman would be made as a tribute to his work in the cinema. His loyal fans have been waiting ever since to get a glimpse or an update about this documentary. After a long wait, the trailer of the documentary titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist has finally been released a short while ago by Netflix which has led to his fans sending a wave of excited reactions on social media.

The trailer of this documentary, which is just over a minute and a half, shares a brief glimpse of what to be expected in it. It shows several people who knew him personally opening up on his journey in films. After the trailer was released, netizens on social media took no time in sharing their reactions after watching it. Many fans called this trailer “beautiful” and confessed how it gave them “chills”. Some of them expressed their excitement and mentioned how they “can’t wait” for the documentary to be released.

Beautiful. Looking forward to watching. — gaetane michelle â˜•ï¸ (@GEEdotMichelle) April 13, 2021

gave me chills — Izzyâœ¨ (@Izzehhhhh) April 13, 2021

I’m gonna cry so much watching this Artist Special on Chadwick Boseman as he was not only a cinema icon but also such a great person & he will surely be missed but he will always be remembered! pic.twitter.com/YGAK9HZvYg — Joshâ¤ï¸Godzilla vs. Kong & TFATWS #AsianLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 13, 2021

Im already tearing upðŸ˜­ can't wait to see this — ðŸ’™ðŸ¦‚Scorpiogirl2ðŸ¦‚ðŸ’™ (@NellyBelle3379) April 13, 2021

I’m definitely gonna cry — bridget (@bridgetfasiku) April 13, 2021

However, for a long list of his fans, this trailer became a source of emotional sentiments, as they expressed their sadness of the actor’s absence. They said that it would be tough to watch this documentary and that it would make them “cry”. Many even used this opportunity to heap praises on his legacy, reminiscing about he became a “cinema icon” and that his absence would always be felt by fans. Some even hoped that a biopic would be made on his life while mentioning that it would be difficult to find someone that can play his character. One of them said that they would subscribe to Netflix just to watch this.

Can't wait ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Aijay (@quinnydreddiva) April 14, 2021

Yes, I can’t wait. I hope they make a movie of his life. The only problem they need someone like him to pull it off — Bereal struggles shape You for your purpose (@per354) April 14, 2021

Oh, I’m going to have to sign up for Netflix again. — Miragee who wears a ðŸ˜· I’m @ðŸ¡ in the ðŸ–¼ (@eegarim) April 14, 2021

Chadwick Boseman had tragically passed away in August last year due to cancer. His sudden passing came as a shock to everyone in Hollywood. He had worked in several hit films in his career. However, he is best known for playing the character if Black Panther in multiple Marvel films.