Chadwick Boseman's 'Portrait Of An Artist' Trailer Released By Netflix; WATCH

Last year, the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman had come as shocking news not just for his fans, but for everyone in the entertainment industry. Soon after his passing, it was announced that a documentary would be made on his life, which would be a tribute to his legacy. Fans have been waiting ever since to get an update on this documentary, and after a long wait, its trailer has finally arrived. Just a short while ago, Netflix released the trailer of the documentary which has been titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist trailer released

While Netflix has brought several documentaries based on various famous personalities till date, this documentary has been one of the highly anticipated ones. The streaming giant shared the trailer on Youtube a few hours ago and it has already amassed a high viewership. The trailer is a minute and a half long, which shares a brief glimpse of what to be expected in this documentary. After only a short period of time of its arrival, this trailer has already managed to create a strong excitement among the audience.

Within the very first seconds into this trailer, the reason behind the title of this documentary is explained. It begins with an audio clip of the late actor, who had said that he preferred to be called “an artist”, rather than “an actor”. The trailer eventually shows a list of film personality that includes his co-stars in various film, who share their insight of the late actor’s personality. Among them are his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis and his Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, who portrayed the role of Okoye in the MCU.

Chadwick Boseman had tragically passed away in August last year due to cancer. He is best known for his portrayal of the character of Black Panther in several MCU films, including their Avengers franchise. He had also worked in several other popular films during the course of his career, including Message from the King, Marshall, 21 Bridges, Get on Up and many others.