'Chakravyuh' Director Says The Show Is A Clash Of 'old World Police And New Digital World'

Director Sajit Warrier has recently helmed the series Chakravyuh, for the platform MX Player which stars Prateik Babbar as the lead character. The Applause Entertainment produced show arrived on the platform just last week and is being received well by the audience. Read along to take a look at what the director has to say about the show.

Chakravyuh started streaming on MX Player, last Friday on March 12, 2021. Apart from Prateik, the Chakravyuh cast also includes Gopal Datt, Shiv Pandit, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ruhi Dilip Singh and late Asif Basra. The show's director, Sajit Warrier recently spoke about the show at a media interaction and he shared the show revolves around today’s youth, who deal with the issues that the digital world brings on a daily basis.

Warrier said, “The world of Chakravyuh is very different since it’s the world of today’s youth who deal with these kinds of issues daily. From the posh locations of South Mumbai to neon-lit dens of the hackers to trippy dance clubs to upscale hostels and colleges, the world is the complete opposite of the world we see in other crime thrillers. The greed, the vanity and the intense loneliness among the young is portrayed in the series. The world of hacking and bitcoin fraud is very unique and the clash between the old world of the police officer and the new digital world is quite interesting to watch”.

Further on, he elaborates on the idea of adapting a novel and how the screenplay is full of twists and keeps you hooked on the screen. He said, “The whole idea is developed from the famous crime novel by Piyush Jha and is written beautifully by Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra and Kailash Surendra Nath. The screenplay is intense with lots of twists and turns which is a great recipe for a series you have to binge-watch. What I wanted to create was an edge of the seat thriller, which connects with the youth. This is their world and the treatment was very important. The story needed to connect with a mass audience who can understand the grit and grime of this world".

The director who has earlier worked on the films, Fired and Trial of Satyam Kaushik, was then asked how it was working with Prateik and the other Chakravyuh cast members. To this, Warrier replied, "It was such a pleasure to work with Prateik since he is such a wonderful untapped resourceful artist. From physically transforming himself for this role to creating a character with a lot of pent up fury is very challenging for him and he just rocked it totally. Simran Kaur Mundi, Shiv Panditt and Ruhi Singh were totally amazing. They were always present and engaged with each other’s characters. They would improvise a lot and then there was Gopal Datt. In a character, which was truly dense he brought in a lot of levity. He was fun all the way. The young actors like Rohan Joshi and Anjali Sivaraman were enjoyable to work with. Ashish Vidyarthi sir is a legend and his presence really brought in the intensity we wanted for the show. Asif Basra who was such an amiable person will truly be missed. It was a pleasure to work with the whole cast and crew".