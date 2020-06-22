Chandrachur Singh Has THIS To Say About Rejecting Salman’s Role In 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Chandrachur Singh was loved for his role in Josh. In this film, he was seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai and the film was a super hit at the box office. For a long time, Chandrachur was not seen in the movies. However, he is now back in the business and is anticipating the release of his web series Aarya.

The actor recently talked to a media portal about his long sabbatical. He also revealed that he was offered a part in a film that later went to Salman Khan. Read here to know about the film in which Chandrachur Singh was replaced by Salman Khan.

Chandrachur rejected THIS Bollywood movie

Chandrachur Singh talked to a media portal and revealed that he was first approached for Salman Khan's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman was seen playing the role of Aman in the cult classic film. He then added that he had rejected the role. Chandrachur further expressed that it was his loss as the movie went on to do well at the box office. The Josh actor then revealed how it was one of those decisions from which he could learn to not commit the same mistake again.

On the work front

In the series Aarya, Singh is seen alongside Sushmita Sen in the lead role. The actor recently spoke to Republicworld in an exclusive interview and shared a few of his experiences of working with Sushmita Sen in Aarya.

Chandrachur said, “So, Sushmita and I were supposed to work together years ago, but the projects did not come about. For 'Aarya', I was travelling to Mumbai and met 2 air hostesses in the flight. They wanted to take a picture, but then the airline policy does not allow them to take pictures. They requested if I would give them an autograph. By now, I did not know if Sushmita was locked for this role. I asked them their names while giving the autograph and one of them said that her name was Sushmita Sen. I got goosebumps that time!''

