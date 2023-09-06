Charlie Chopra And The Mystery Of Solang Valley Trailer Hints At Puzzling Murder Mystery

The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's murder mystery web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley was released by the makers on September 5. The first trailer of the series came months after the first episode was released on OTT. The first episode received a positive response from the audience and now the trailer has teased some major clues about the upcoming episodes.

2 things you need to know

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is based on Agatha Christie's novel The Sittaford Mystery.

The show stars Wamiqa Gabbi as Charlie, who attempts to solve a murder case.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley trailer out

The first episode of Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley featured Charlie (Wamiqa Gabbi) as a detective who is well-known for solving mysterious crimes. The new trailer of the series opened with Vivaan Shah aka Jimmy visiting his uncle at his bungalow nestled in snow-capped mountains.

Soon after, they sit for a game of chess. Jimmy checkmates his uncle Rawat, who is murdered the same day. Jimmy gets painted as the accused as he absconds and his keys from the hotel are found at the victim's bungalow. After Wamiqa enters the crime scene to investigate the murder, several dark secrets are unraveled.

Vishal Bhardwaj shares his thoughts on the series

In an earlier statement, Vishal Bhardwaj shared that he grew up reading Agatha Christie's tales. He further stated, "Her plots, characters, and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team."

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley also features Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Neena Gupta and in prominent roles.