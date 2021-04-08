Charlotte Riley And JJ Feild To Be Part Of Amazon's Upcoming Series 'The Peripheral'

Amazon has finally revealed the cast of its upcoming show The Peripheral. The original sci-fi thriller drama is based on the best selling novel by William Gibson. It is described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind and what lies beyond it. Read further to know more about the cast.

A lookt The Peripheral cast

As per Deadline, the original series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films will feature Charlotte Riley (A Christmas Carol), JJ Feild (Lost In Space), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Alex Hernandez (Bloodshot). The show is created by Scott B. Smith.

The book revolves around the story of Flynee and her brother Burton. In the book, Burton is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps' elite Haptic Recon force. He is hired for a security job that takes place in cyberspace. On the other hand, when Flynee takes his place for a while, she witnesses a murder.

In the show, Charlotte Riley will play the role of Aelita, JJ Feild will play Lev, Adelind Horan will portray Billy Ann Baker, T'Nia Miller will play the role of Cherise and lastly, Alex Hernandez will play Tommy Constantine. The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television in association with Kilter Films. The executive producers of the series are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

Details about the actors who will feature in The Peripheral

Charlotte Riley has worked in series like The Christmas Carol, Swimming With Men and Press. She also appeared in the limited series titled Trust and worked with Donald Sutherland, Brendan Fraser and Hilary Swank. Adelind Horan is popularly known for her role as Vis in The Deuce. She also appeared in Marvel's The Punisher and feature film Wanderland alongside Tate Ellington and Austin Pendleton. She was also a part of the indie feature movie Delenda. She also co-created the critically acclaimed web series The Pioneers.

JJ Feild recently featured in the second season of Netflix's Lost In Space. He was also part of The Romanoffs. T'Nia Miller was a part of the horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor and is best known for her portrayal of Celeste on Years and Years. Lastly, Alex Hernandez appeared in the show Bloodshot, The Son, The Resident and award-winning Unreal.

