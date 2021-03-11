'Charmsukh Chawl House' Release Date And Other Details About The Show

Content streaming app Ullu has gone on to become a huge hit among the audience in a very short span of time. The app is known for its bold content in almost every series. The platform is also known to release a wide variety of content for its users. The makers recently launched the trailer of Charmsukh Chawl House and it has been received well by the audiences. The trailer features the story of a young man who is attracted to his sister in law. As the makers released its trailer recently, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Charmsukh Chawl House release date. For all the people who are wondering about the Charmsukh Chawl House release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Charmsukh Chawl House release date

The full episode of Charmsukh Chawl House will be releasing on March 12, 2021. The audience can stream the show on the Ullu app from tomorrow. The trailer for Charmsukh Chawl House was released yesterday on Youtube. The show is strictly meant for the audience above 18 years of age. Within a day of its release, the trailer has been watched by more than 670,000 people. More than 14,000 people have liked the video and it also has 292 comments now. People have shared their excitement about the show in the comments section of the video.

Charmsukh Chawl House trailer

As soon as the trailer was released on Youtube, several netizens praised the platform and the series. Many people also praised the performance by the cast of Charmsukh Chawl House while some also praised for its unique concept. The official description about the show on Youtube trailer reads as, “Armaan hai jage dil mein beshumaar, kaise utrega ishq ka khumaar? "Chawl House". Releasing On 12th March.” Here is a look at Charmsukh Chawl House trailer on Youtube.

The plot of Charmsukh Chawl House is based on the people living in the small chawls of Mumbai. The trailer shows that a boy comes to Mumbai to live with his relatives and gets attracted to his sister in law. After meeting her for the first time, he keeps on thinking about her in a romantic way even though she is already married. The trailer is also full of several intimate scenes. The information about the cast of Charmsukh Chawl House is not available yet.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer