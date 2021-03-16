'Chawl' House Cast: Check Out The Full Cast List Of The New Mini Series

Ullu is a new streaming website that has spearheaded the act of bringing bold content to smaller screens. Chawl House is their latest project that is getting plenty of attention from the audiences. The trailer of this new web series has amassed over 1 Lakh plus views. The Ullu adult series is a 3 part series with each episode spanning 15 to 20 minutes. The series was released on March 12. Learn more about the miniseries and its cast.

Chawl House synopsis

Chawl House follows a young boy who arrives in Mumbai to pursue his career. He decides to live with his relatives in their chawl house for the time being. The young 20 something year old instantly gets attracted to the sister-in-law who's running the house. The premise reflects on the theme of forbidden love and the trailer constantly teases fans oscillating between his dream sequence and reality. The trailer ends up making viewers wonder if he will ever cross the line. The show is strictly meant for audiences above 18 years of age.

Chawl House Cast names

Sneha Paul as Renu

Paul is an actor and model who is best known for her role in Hotstar’s City and A Girl. Her role in Ullu’s Chawl House has also brought her a lot of fame. Paul has over 58,000 followers on her Instagram handle.

Meenu Sharma as Mami

Meenu Sharma is a popular Indian actor who has been seen in films like Aadi Tappa, Yeh Hai Pyaar Ka Mausam, and Phir Kabhi. The actor started her career in Yeh Hai Pyaar Ka Mausam in 2001. She stars as Renu's mother in law in the new show.

Jyotsna Trivedi as Snehal

Trivedi is an actor/model from Raipur. She made her Bollywood debut in the Rajkummar Rao starrer film Newton. She is well-known for her role as Menaka, in the hit serial Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, directed by Imtiaz Punjabi and Iqbaal Rizvi.

Dakshith Kumar as Ronit

Eshan Tiwari as Bhanu

The first episode, which is the introductory episode, is the longest one out of the three. It makes up 22 minutes whereas the 3rd and last episode span 14 minutes. The show is heavily based on Sarita bhabhi comics.

More about Ullu

Vibhu Agarwal is the CEO and founder of Ullu. The platform is a brand new OTT app that has been pushing the envelope on what can be shown via such platforms. The platform was introduced in 2018 and is known for its bold and edgy content.

Image Source: Still from YouTube Trailer (Ullu)