Chayce Beckham And His Journey To Become The Winner Of American Idol 2021

American Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows in the United States and has recently concluded its 19th season on television. In the finale episode of the season, contestant Chayce Beckham has been announced as the winner of this edition. While the singer had gained massive popularity during the course of the show, not much has been made known about his personal life. Following are more details about his journey towards becoming a professional singer, along with some of the struggles faced by him in the past.

Who is American Idol 2021 winner Chayce Beckham?

According to Hollywood Life, before beginning his journey as a solo artist, Chayce was a member of a band. While struggling to become a singer, he also worked as a heavy machinery operator and said that he used to “play with giant Tonka trucks” at work. He also revealed that he had went through a tough phase of his life before signing up to become one of the contestants of the show. The singer revealed that he faced certain issues that made him go back to living with his parents.

While Chayce did not specify the nature of his problem, his mother shed a light on his struggles. In an emotional state, she revealed that he had gone down a “dark path” as he took up drinking and facing problems with his “self-worth”. However, he bounced back by auditioning for American Idol, before eventually claiming the title and getting a wide fame. He credited his family, especially his parents, for “pushing” him during his tough times and also said that he “owes” them “big time”. He also said that the presence of music in his life got him through his problems, which have kept him “grounded”.

Along with being a singer, Chayce Beckham is also a songwriter. He also has the ability to play the guitar and has shared quite a few pictures of him performing on his official social media handle. He competed with other contestants, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence to win the title, with the latter claiming the spot of the runner-up.

IMAGE: CHAYCE BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM

