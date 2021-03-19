Check Movie OTT Release Date: Nithiin's Movie Gets Official Digital Release

Check is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles and is directed by the National Award-winning director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. Its trailer that released last month had received an ample amount of attention with thousands of viewers expressing their support for actor Priya Varrier as the movie marks her debut in the Telugu film industry. The prison-drama stands tall as one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 and did quite well in the theatres despite dynamic lockdown guidelines. Now netizens are wondering when the movie will release digitally. Here's everything you need to know about the Check movie OTT release date.

Check Movie OTT release date - How to watch Check movie?

Check only recently released theatrically on February 26, 2021. Rumour has it that the makers of the movie were approached by Netflix, Amazon Prime and Aha due to its dominating presence at the box office. But the movie's rights were ultimately bought by SunNXT for a digital release on March 19, 2021. For those who aren't aware of the streaming platform, SunNXT is one of the most reasonable platforms out there with monthly packages starting from Rs.50 and an annual package for Rs. 490. This streaming platform is home to South Indian content including TV serials and music videos along with movies and is growing in popularity by the hour.

Check revolves around Aditya, a wrongfully accused convict who has been charged with a death sentence for the attempt of terrorism. Despite being called a traitor, Aditya is known for his exceptional chess skills and is compared to the likes of Viswanathan Anand and Gary Kasparov. His attempt to prove his innocence while incorporating the cunning tricks of chess sets the premise of the movie.

The white caller crime movie was showered with praises by the audience but failed to get the same treatment from the critics. It was especially criticised for its pacing and execution although the storyline had potential. Among the praiseworthy notes, all 3 of the actors were given a thumbs up for their convincing performances along with Check movie songs and background score, which was highly appreciated as well.