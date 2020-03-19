'Asur': Entire Cast Playing Pivotal Characters In The Thriller Series

Over the past few years, a lot of Bollywood celebrities set foot in OTT platforms including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to name a few. However, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor Arshad Warsi also recently made his digital debut with Voot's drama thriller titled Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side that released in March this year.

The web series has received a thumbs up from the critics as well as the audiences. Apart from Arshad Warsi, Asur's cast also stars other popular faces from the Hindi film and television industry. Here is a detailed list of the whole star cast of Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side.

Actor's name Character's name Number of episodes Arshad Warsi Dhananjay Rajput 8 Barun Sobti Nikhil Nair 8 Anupriya Goenka Naina Nair 1 Riddhi Dogra Nusrat8 Saeed 1 Sharib Hashmi Lolark Dubey 1 Amey Wagh Rassol Shaikh 1 Pawan Chopra Shashank Awasthi 1 Gaurav Arora Kesar Bharadwaj 1 Anvita Sudarshan Raina Singh 1 Nishank Verma Samarth Ahuja 1 Archak Chhabra Aditya Jalan 1 Aditya Kak Moksh 1 Deepak Qazir Neelkanth Joshi 1 Bondip Sarma Ankit Sharma 1 Jayant Raina Radhacharan Joshi 1 Sunayna Baile Lolark Dubey's wife 1

The web series has been directed by Oni Sen, who has directed over 500 television commercial ads. Asur streams exclusively on Voot Select. The Arshad Warsi starrer has been lauded by the viewers and Voot's team also recently took to their Instagram handle to share the reviews of Asur by critics.

Check out the trailer of Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side here:

