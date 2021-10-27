Check Out These 8 Korean Dramas That You May Have Missed This October; Read On

With Netflix's most recent Korean drama Squid Game breaking all the records, many fans are now looking out for other dramas to binge on. Whether you're a fan of romance, thrillers, or suspense, the world of Korean dramas has it all. If you've already binge-watched the popular Asian dramas, here are some more films and shows you may have missed this October 2021.

List of K-dramas you may have missed in October

'The All-Round Wife'

Cast: Han Da Gam, Han Sang Jin, Shim Ji Ho, Geum Bo Ra, Yang Mi Kyung, Jo Eun Sook, Yoon Da Young, Shin Hyun Tak, Jung Bo Min, Yuju (Cherry Bullet), etc.

The All-Round Wife revolves around a woman who tries to upgrade her life by buying a house in Gangnam but soon realizes that the people living in the home are the actual source of happiness. In the Korean drama, Han Da Gam plays Seo Cho Hee, who has been working as an account executive of an advertising agency for over 12 years now and dreams for a lifestyle in the elite locality, Gangnam for her family’s future.

'My Sweet Dear'

Cast: Jang Eui Soo, Lee Chan Hyung, Jang Do Yoon

My Sweet Dear focuses on a life journey of a genius chef at a top restaurant and another chef who suddenly gets hired to work in the same kitchen. After getting to know one another, the beginnings of an unlikely love story start to form. In the eight-episode K-drama, Jang Eui Soo plays Choi Jung Woo, Lee Chan Hyung essays Yoon Do Gun, and Jang Do Yoon is seen as Ye Jun.

'Crime Puzzle'

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Go Ah Sung, Yoon Gyung Ho, Song Sun Mi

The drama shows former partners meeting again as a murderer and criminal profiler. A man is sent to prison for murder, while the woman who is the criminal profiler turns out to be the daughter of the victim. The duo must face the unpredicted truth to a series of murders, like putting the pieces of a puzzle together.

'Chimera'

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, Lee Hee Joon, etc.

Chimera is a mystery K-drama that shows a violent crimes detective named Jae Hwan (Park Hae Soo), a criminal profiler named Yoo Jin (Claudia Kim), and a surgeon named Joong Yeob (Lee Hee Joon) coming together for their own reasons in order to uncover the truth behind Chimera, a serial killing case that recently restarted after 35 years.

'Inspector Koo'

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Joon, Kwak Sun Young, Kim Hae Sook, Lee Hong Nae, Baek Sung Chul, etc.

Inspector Koo is a comedy-mystery series about Koo Kyung Yi, a former police officer who became a recluse after the death of her husband. Even though she is no longer a police officer, Kyung Yi enjoys solving cold cases for the thrill of it and winds up facing off against a female college student, who is secretly a serial killer, while investigating a mysterious murder case.

'Jinx'

Cast: Gyu Han, Se Kyung

In the series, Chani (played by Gyu Han) is cursed with a lousy jinx, and every time he sneezes, things turn out the other way and not the way he would want them to be. The curse puts him in awkward circumstances almost on a daily basis. However, despite his uncanny lousy luck, Chani continues to pursue his one-sided crush, hoping that if he can only get her by trying hard enough.

'Your Playlist'

Cast: Sanha (ASTRO), Sumin (DreamNote), Kim Ji Hoon, Han Gi Chan, Han Seo Ul, etc.

Your Playlist comes with a new concept that focuses on a secret composer, fans, and friends. Each episode represents the story that must be told. ASTRO’s Sanha essays a popular K-pop idol who is transferred to Myungsung High School and falls for the class representative Ha Eun (Sumin). Her character is straightforward, who does not hesitate in expressing his feelings for her.

'Peng'

Cast: Yoon So Hee, Choi Won Myeong, Joo Woo Jae, Lee Seung Il, Kim Hyun Jin, Bang Eun Jung, Baek Soo Hee, etc.

Peng is a fun K-drama that revolves around Go Sa Ri (played by Yoon So Hee) entering her 30s as four different men become entangled in her life. The woman faces a difficult situation when her best friend named Pi Jung Won (essayed by Choi Won Myeong), boss Ki Sun Jae (portrayed by Joo Woo Jae), ex-boyfriend Jeon Woo Sang (Lee Seung Il), and young model Yeon Ha Rim try to win her over.

(Image: Instagram/@emotionstudio_official/@kdrama_tv1)