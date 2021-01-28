Chelsea Houska Shares First Glimpses Of New-born Baby: 'Surprised Us By Coming Last Night'

Chelsea Houska, the Teen Mom alumni, along with her husband, welcomed their fourth child and third daughter into the world on January 26, 2021. The baby came into the world earlier than expected, as Houska’s due date wasn’t until February 16, revealed by her in an interview with E! News. The Teen Mom OG star recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her baby and as part of the caption for her post, she mentioned how the little one 'surprised' the couple with her arrival and added, "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson".

Chelsea Houska's baby's photos

In an adorable post, Chelsea Houska baby’s photos were shared by the mother of four. She took the opportunity to marvel at the life around her and celebrating the life she and her husband Cole DeBoer had created for themselves. DeBoer replied that he felt beyond grateful in the same post.

Chelsea Houska, in an interview with E! News, had revealed that this pregnancy had been particularly hard for her. While she expected with three pregnancies underway, the fourth would be a walk in the park, this was not the case. She revealed that she was sick almost constantly, had aches and pains all over and a terrible case of acne. She said it taught her not to take anything for granted and be on guard.

In yet another post, Houska took the opportunity to shower love on her son. She captioned the picture wishing the latter a very happy birthday and called him her "handsome boy." Her son Watson is seen grinning cutely into the camera. The family will now have two birthdays to celebrate together.

Houska revealed she would no longer be a part of the show

In an earlier interview with the site, Houska revealed that she would not be a part of MTV’s Teen Mom any longer. She shared that after deliberating with her family and thinking about what would be best for them, she had decided that the best course of action would be to bid adieu to the show. She said she would concentrate on her family and building the businesses that she and her husband have created. She also remarked that this was completely a personal decision and had nothing to do with the show or any problems. The show will always be close to her heart and the cast would always be part of her extended family whom she would always love, she added.

