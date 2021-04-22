'Cher And The Loneliest Elephant': How To Watch Singer Cher's New Documentary Online?

American singer and actress Cher has come to the rescue of the loneliest elephant in Pakistan and the documentary has recorded the singer's struggle in doing so. The documentary Cher and the Loneliest Elephant release set on the 22nd of April followed the five-year-long journey of Cher in rescuing the Elephant named Kaavan. Find out how to watch Cher and the Loneliest Elephant here.

How to watch Cher and the Loneliest Elephant?

The documentary was released on the 22nd of April in the honour of Earth Day. Cher and the Loneliest Elephant will be available for the viewers on the small screens online on Paramount+, a streaming service provided by The Paramount Network. Paramount+ is also accessible via Amazon Prime which comes with a seven days free trial as well as CBS. The documentary will also be aired on Smithsonian Channel on the 19th of May this year.

What is the documentary about?

The trailer released on Cher's official Youtube channel described the documentary as the journey of the singer who rescued an Elephant named Kaavan. The elephant was held captive alone in Pakistan for over nine years and several attempts to save the animal were in vain. Several movements on social media prompted the singer to act on the issue and successfully relocated Kaavan to a new home while also establishing Free The Wild.

Talking about her experience, Cher told Smithsonian Magazine that she did not expect any results while on her mission to save Kaavan. Cher talked about how they were faced with difficulties in the beginning as the authorities were not interested in their prepositions. The American singer also released a song named 'Wall' to shine a light on Kaavan and his deplorable conditions. In the documentary, Cher will be seen talking about the trials and tribulations faced by her team throughout the many years of struggle to relocate Kaavan.

Cher and the Loneliest Elephant review

The actress received an overwhelming response on social media for her humane work on saving an endangered elephant. Several took to their social media to praise Cher on her efforts and also complimented on her be music dedicated to the documentary. Many also remarked how proud they were of the singer in their Twitter posts.

