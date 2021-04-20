Cher Finally Hints At Being Part Of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' As A Judge

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of the most popular reality competition series in the world. The show features RuPaul in the hunt for America’s next drag superstar. American singer and actor Cher is considered a popular gay icon in the world. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been rooting for Cher to become one of the RuPaul’s Drag Race judges for several years now. However, it seems like the stars were not aligned in favour of her to become a judge on the reality series until now. In Cher's latest interview, she hinted at the possibility of her joining the show as a judge. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Cher hints at being one of RuPaul’s Drag Race judges

During Cher's latest interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cher talked about her possible participation in the series. She was asked if she will ever appear on the Emmy winning drag queen competition series. Responding to this, she shared that at some point, she is going to have to go on the show. The superstar and popular gay icon mentioned that she is well aware of how the fans have been always wanting her to go on the show as a judge. She also cherished her friendship with RuPaul and said that she has known him for a long time now and he is such a cool guy. Talking about the show she shared that she will consider it and she has also watched it. She further praised RuPaul and added he is smart and she loves him as what he has been able to do is amazing.

Cher has not yet appeared as one of RuPaul’s Drag Race judges. However, her son Chaz Bono had participated in an interview challenge from season 6 along with Cher’s mother Georgia Holt. The season 4 contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race rose to fame as a Cher impersonator that she portrayed on the fan favourite challenge of Snatch Game. RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 13th season. The first season premiered in 2009 and became a huge hit all over the world. RuPaul has won several awards and accolades for hosting the show. The 13th season of the show is currently reaching its finale with queens Gottmik, Symone, Rose and Kandy Muse all in the running for the crown.

Image Credits: Cher Instagram