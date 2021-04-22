Cher Surprises Superfan With Alzheimer's With A Sweet Video Call; Watch

In an unexpected turn of events, the American music industry and entertainment fraternity thespian Cher surprised a superfan of hers by the way of a video call. As one will soon see, the video below see Robin Seiner, the mother of Erica Steiner being completely calm about the fact that she just got a call from the music legend that she had been a big fan of since childhood. Additionally, the musician can also be seen engaging in a heartfelt conversation with Robin, who made sure that Cher knows how much she means to her. She exclaimed the same while wearing a giant T-shirt with Cher’s face on it.

When Cher surprised a superfan with Alzheimer's through a video call:

The conversation between Cher, Erica & Robin Steiner:

While talking about how Cher's music has been instrumental in helping her mother calm down, Erica Steiner revealed that ever so often, Robin would get angry or frustrated. That's when the Steiner family would put on one of Cher's songs and it would calm her down right away. One part of the video sees Erica claiming that "I mean, there's no cure for this, but you're medicine around here. I can't even put into words". Post the same, the entirety of the video sees Robin fangirling over her idol and reminiscing about the various times they saw her during the one concert, during which she wore outfits that were "Hard To Forget". Additionally, the actor even talked about her famous Elephant rescue mission that was conducted by her and a team of professionals in Pakistan.

About Cher's latest offering:

In other Cher's news, the pop culture icon released the title of her documentary "Cher & The Loneliest Elephant". The presentation, which is available for streaming on Paramount+, documents the efforts taken by the Mama Mia! star and her team of animal conservationists towards freeing Kaavan from a Pakistan-based establishment and putting him up in a Cambodia-based Animal Sanctuary. For the uninitiated, Kaavan is a 35-year-old balding elephant who has been entertaining the Pakistani populace for the longest time from his Pakistan-based establishment. It is said that Kaavan was in critical health and was often treated poorly by the owners of the establishment.

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant trailer: