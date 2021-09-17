Chess Pioneer Sues Netflix Over 'sexist' Remark In 'The Queen’s Gambit' Finale

Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the top chess players in the 1970s has sued Netflix over its show, The Queen’s Gambit. Ex-Soviet Chess Champion filed a defamation suit against the online streaming platform on Thursday, 16 September 2021. Netflix is being sued over the finale of The Queen’s Gambit, where Gaprindashvili is referenced by a chess commentator. Her suit against Netlflix stated that she was referenced in a 'grossly sexist and belittling' manner.

Gaprindashvili sued the streaming giant over the finale episode of The Queen’s Gambit. Her suit against Netflix is with regard to a statement made about her by a chess commentator. As the show focuses on the rise of a fictional chess player, Beth Harmon, the dialogue that refers to Gaprindashvili in a 'sexist and belittling' manner goes like this: “The only unusual thing about her (Beth Harmon), really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.”

The suit against Netflix mentions that the dialogue puts Gaprindashvili in a false light. It also states that the 'allegation that Gaprindashvili ‘has never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling.' Nona Gaprindashvili mentions that by 1968, the year in which the final episode is set, she had faced a minimum of 59 male chess players, including 10 grandmasters. According to Hollywood Reporter, the complaint against the streaming platform went on to state, "Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama’ by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done"

Apart from the suit mentioning the sexist reference made to Gaprindashvili, the show also described her as a Russian. The suit further mentioned, "Netflix described Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing that she was Georgian and that Georgians had suffered under Russian domination when part of the Soviet Union, and had been bullied and invaded by Russia thereafter."

Gaprindashvili is seeking at least $5 million in actual damages with the addition of more punitive damages. She also wanted the court to remove the sexist statement that she mentioned in her suit against Netflix. A Netflix spokesperson responded to the suit and as per Hollywood Reporter said, “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case.”

