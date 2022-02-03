'Chicago Fire' Season 10: When Will 'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Be Back On NBC After Break?

Chicago Fire has remained one of the most famous shows on NBC. With 10 seasons and almost 200 episodes, the show has been a mainstay on the network. The Chicago Fire fans are eagerly waiting to witness how Chicago Fire Season 10 concludes. Up until this point, fans have seen significant cast changes, the beginning of new sentiments, and the arrival of the all-powerful Stella Kidd.

Each episode of the show brings in new surprises and twists for the audience. Fans are looking forward to a new episode of Chicago Fire Season 10. So here, we bring you every detail about the return of the new episode of Chicago Fire season 10.

More about the show Chicago Fire

NBC started the franchise Chicago Fire in 2012. It is produced by Dick Wolf and the show centres around characters who work at the fictional Firehouse 51 at the Chicago Fire Department. While they go through their days battling fires and saving individuals all around the city, Chicago Fire jumps into the characters of the show and gives a deep insight into their lives too.

Chicago Fire return date 2022

As per the NBC schedule, Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4, 'The Right Thing', will air currently rather than another episode. It is not the only One Chicago show to have a rerun on Feb. 2, both Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. will not air new episodes and will witness a major February break. Chicago Fire Season 10 will air its new episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Where can you watch Chicago Fire?

Apart from NBC, fans can also watch the popular show Chicago Fire on Peacock or on FuboTV.

The cast of Chicago Fire

The cast lineup of the show is very interesting and it includes Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Kara Killmer as Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett, David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, along with many others.

