Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina From Netflix To Continue As A Comic Series?

Archie Comics, on July 21, announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has two upcoming comic book series, news which has spread excitement amongst the fans of the beloved Netflix series. The show which was cancelled last year in July will be renewed for the upcoming season arriving October 13. Read on to learn more about the two upcoming comic series, and where they pick up from -

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to continue

While the Kiernan Shipka-led teen horror drama is definitely over, fans can rejoice at the fact that her story will live on. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is all set to team up with Audrey Mok to continue a new comic series titled The Occult World of Sabrina, which will pick up exactly where the Netflix show ended. The occult world will see the return of all your favourite characters including Sabrina, Nick, Harvey and everyone else.

In a recent statement, Aguirre-Sacasa said:

Bringing Sabrina and her family and friends to life on the screen for Netflix was a dark dream come true, and I couldn’t be prouder of our four seasons, but it all started with a comic book series that was truly a labor of love for everyone who worked on it. Reuniting with Robert Hack and the entire Archie Comics team and getting to pick up where we left off has been the best homecoming I could have ever asked for.

Archie Comics announces new 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comic series

Archie Comics will also continue with the "Witch War" arc in the comics. "The Sacrificial Lamb" will pick up from the plot when Sabrina brought Harvey's body back along with her father's soul. However, Sabrina has to now sacrifice somebody else in his place to keep the balance. The answer to whether Sabrina will be able to kill someone in order to achieve this will be answered soon.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures creator and showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will reunite with artist Robert Hack, for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina No. 9' which will be available from October 13, 2021. The upcoming ninth issue is slated to arrive nearly four years after 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina No. 8', which was released in August 2017.

Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater in a statement said:

Roberto coming back to the comics fold is such a special thing to experience. He’s done a remarkable job of creating fresh, new and captivating stories across Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene. He steps right back into his comics sweet spot, and the world he has created is truly amazing.

