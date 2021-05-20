Choi Tae Joon, Lead Actor Of 'So I Married The Anti-Fan', Discharged From Military Service

South Korean actor Choi Tae Joon has finally completed his military service. According to Soompi, his management agency Studio Santa Claus Entertainment confirmed that the actor has been discharged from his military service on Tuesday, May 18. The report further states that the So I Married the Anti-fan actor received Grade 4 in his physical examination due to his health issues.

He was enlisted as a public service worker back in August 2019. Currently, the actor is essaying the lead role in the Korean show, So I Married the Anti-fan. The series is adapted from the novel of the same name which was published back in 2019. The novel has also been adapted as a comic and Chinese film. The show premiered on the channel Naver TV in the month of April, this year.

So I Married the Anti-fan is also simultaneously broadcasted through V Line and OTT platforms, Viki, Amazon Prime, and iQIYI. The plot of the series chronicles the romantic tale of superstar Hoo Joon and his anti-fan reporter Lee Geun-young. With a sudden twist of fate, both the rivals end up together. So I Married the Anti-fan features Choi Tae Joon as the main protagonist Hoo Joon. The actor plays the role of a world-famous superstar. He carries a cold-hearted demeanour but on the inside, he is a pure soul who is carrying to the pain of his first love.

About Choi Tae Joon’s career

Choi Tae Joon entered the acting world as a child actor. He played the younger version of Jo In Sung’s character in the hit Korean TV show, Piano. Thereafter, he gained recognition for his stint as the protagonist’s estranged son in the fantasy drama, Padama Padama. Ever since then, Joon has appeared in shows namely Adolescence Medley, Missing 9, Suspicious Partner amongst others.

Joon also participated in the virtual reality show, We Got Married back in 2016. He was paired with Apink fame Yoon Bo-mi. He has hosted the Korean variety show, Hello Counselor. The actor bagged his first lead role in the 2018 released 2-episode drama special, Exit.

(Image: Choi Tae Joon's Instagram)

