Choona Actor Jimmy Shergill Regrets Shedding Chocolate Boy Image Early In Career

In a recent media interaction, actor Jimmy Shergill opened up about his early years in Bollywood, addressing both his choices and missteps when he was trying to establish himself as a prominent actor. Shergill, who made his film debut with the Gulzar-directed Maachis in 1996, has been active in the film industry for over 27 years now. The actor said that he regrets drifting away consciously from his chocolate-boy romantic parts, and putting all his focus on doing serious roles.

3 things you need to know

Jimmy Shergill’s latest Netflix series Choona released on September 29.

Jimmy Shergill was last seen in the film Aazam

Choona also stars Aashim Gulati and Namit Das among others.

Enjoy your chocolate boy phase, advised Shergill

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Jimmy Sheregill took the opportunity to advise both his Choona co-star Aashim Gulati as well as other youngsters in the industry, to not fall prey to the temptation of being seen as a serious actor. He said, “Learn from my experience. This phase of life that you are in - this chocolate boy phase filled with prime of youth - enjoy it. Don’t be in a hurry to run away from the so-called mature roles. When people are loving it, just enjoy that phase. Automatically, you will move towards mature roles.”

Shergill added, “Eventually we have to move to that stage where we are doing father roles, having grey hair etc. So that will happen someday. Don't run towards it.” Shergill candidly shared that he made a mistake in that phase of his career, where he was in a constant hurry to get out of the chocolate-boy space, and acted upon it.

What's Choona all about?

At the same time, Jimmy Shergill also spoke about his reasons for choosing role like A Wednesday, Sahib Bibi aur Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu. He said, “After Munna Bhai MBBS, It was a conscious decision to move on to meatier, juicier roles. Otherwise, you are being the same person - clean shaven, short hair, singing songs. My thought was, 5 years later, people would have had enough of it."

Choona, Shergill's latest web series, released on Friday, September 29. Besides Shergill, Choona stars Aashim Gulati, Namit Das and Arshad Warsi who has provided the voice-over for the 8-episode series. The show is directed by Pushpendra Singh Misra.