Chris Evans In Splits Over 'She-Hulk' Viral Meme On Captain America's Virginity; See Tweet

Chris Evans has attained a massive fan following for his role as Captain America in MCU films. While the famous superhero is known to flaunt his powers in the films, there was mention of his character in the recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The lead character was seen as curious to know about Captain America's virginity, which also led to a viral meme on social media. Chris responded to the social media spotlight on his character by stating that he too was in splits.

Chris Evans reacts as She-Hulk reveals the status of Captain America's virginity

She-Hulk recently premiered online and one of the moments that became a talking point was Tatiana Maslany's character asking Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, about Captain America. She tells her cousin that Captain America might be a virgin because battle situations might have kept him too busy to have a relationship. While the conversation does not get closure in that scene, the topic once again comes up, and Hulk reveals Captain America lost his virginity in 1943 "on the USO tour," after which She-Hulk proudly shouts "Captain America fu—"

The visuals did not escape Chris Evans' attention as he posted a laughing emoji and a zipped lips emoji on Twitter. Even Mark Ruffalo joined in the fun and wrote: "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

Previously, She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast had opened up on the thought behind the joke and revealed how it came up during conversations with her friends.

"We just had this running joke that [She-Hulk] would be very obsessed with whether or not Captain America was a virgin because she feels that he deserves to have sex at some point in his life, and it would be very sad if he went through his entire life in the service of the greater good and never got to take some time for himself and enjoy," she added.

Jessica Gao continued by saying, "These are the kind of things in the show that are born of conversations that we all just naturally had outside the show. I certainly had that conversation with my friends and we talked about it endlessly in the writers' room".